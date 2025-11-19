Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Practicing Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boutte (hamstring) participated in practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Boutte was listed as limited last Monday through Wednesday before being ruled out for the Patriots' Week 11 win over the Jets. The team's upcoming injury report will clarify whether the wideout remains limited or is now practicing fully ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
