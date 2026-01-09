Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Questionable for playoff opener
Boutte (hamstring) will be listed as questionable for Sunday night's playoff opener against the Chargers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Boutte was added to the Patriots' wild-card round injury report Thursday after being limited in practice by a hamstring injury. With the wideout now being deemed questionable as the weekend approaches, Boutte's status for Sunday's contest could turn into a game-day call ahead of New England's 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Boutte ends up limited or out versus Los Angeles, Kyle Williams would be a candidate to see added opportunities in a wide receiver corps that also includes Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism. Meanwhile, WRs John Jiles, Brandon Smith and Jeremiah Webb are members of New England's practice squad.
