Boutte (hamstring) will be listed as questionable for Sunday night's playoff opener against the Chargers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Boutte was added to the Patriots' wild-card round injury report Thursday after being limited in practice by a hamstring injury. With the wideout now being deemed questionable as the weekend approaches, Boutte's status for Sunday's contest could turn into a game-day call ahead of New England's 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Boutte ends up limited or out versus Los Angeles, Kyle Williams would be a candidate to see added opportunities in a wide receiver corps that also includes Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism. Meanwhile, WRs John Jiles, Brandon Smith and Jeremiah Webb are members of New England's practice squad.