Boutte (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Boutte popped up on New England's injury report this week with a hamstring injury, which held him to limited participation in both Thursday and Friday's practices. The rookie wide receiver out of LSU has appeared in only one game this year, with that being the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Eagles. He was unable to haul in any of his four targets in that one appearance.