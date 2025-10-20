Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Reaches end zone again
Boutte recorded two receptions on two targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Titans.
Boutte saw only two targets, his lowest total since Week 2. However, he still managed to turn in a productive effort thanks primarily to a 39-yard touchdown just before halftime to give the Patriots a lead they wouldn't concede. Boutte has now found the end zone in consecutive games, also logging his second and third-best yardage totals of the season in those contests.
