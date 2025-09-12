Boutte (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Boutte upgraded to full practice participation Friday after logging limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, which paves the way for him to maintain a key role in the Patriots' Week 2 offense. In the team's season opener last Sunday, Boutte was New England's busiest (82 percent snap share) and most productive WR (6-103-0 on eight targets) in a 20-13 loss to the Raiders. Such output resulted in the 2023 sixth-rounder being a notable waiver wire add this week.