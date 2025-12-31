Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boutte (head) returned to practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Boutte wore a red, non-contact jersey, indicating that he still has multiple steps to clear in concussion protocol before he can play in a game. He missed Sunday's blowout win over the Jets but could be back for Week 18 against Miami.
More News
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Won't play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Not seen at Friday's practice•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Concussion confirmed•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Sustains head injury•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Secures only target•