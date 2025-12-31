default-cbs-image
Boutte (head) returned to practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Boutte wore a red, non-contact jersey, indicating that he still has multiple steps to clear in concussion protocol before he can play in a game. He missed Sunday's blowout win over the Jets but could be back for Week 18 against Miami.

