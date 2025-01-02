Boutte (illness) was a full participant in practice Thursday.

Boutte was held out of Wednesday's practice after coming down with an illness, but his ability to take every rep a day later has him on track to play in Sunday's season finale versus the Bills. The second-year wideout has played at least three quarters of the Patriots' offensive snaps in 11 consecutive games and is averaging 2.9 receptions for 38.6 yards and 0.18 touchdowns on 5.1 targets during that stretch.