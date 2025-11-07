Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Boutte (hamstring) will be out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Boutte will thus target a return to action Thursday night against the Jets. In his absence, rookie WR Kyle Williams figures to see added snaps in Week 10, while Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins also profile as candidates to handle a portion of the targets that would normally go to Boutte.
