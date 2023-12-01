Boutte (shoulder/illness) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The rookie wideout is in line to miss his ninth game of the year Sunday, as he continues to recover from an illness and a shoulder issue. Boutte has hauled in two of his seven targets on the year, playing a total of 92 snaps (all on offense).
