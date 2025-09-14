Boutte caught his only target for a 16-yard touchdown in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Dolphins.

Boutte unsurprisingly saw a significant reduction in volume after setting a new career high with eight targets Week 1, but he made the most of his only Week 2 look, pulling in his fourth touchdown in 22 NFL games. The 23-year-old wide receiver is hanging onto a starting role on the outside, but New England likes to spread the ball around, as Drake Maye's 19 completions were split between nine different pass catchers. Up next for Boutte is a Week 3 home game against the Steelers.