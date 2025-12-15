Boutte caught his only target for 30 yards in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Bills.

Boutte was limited to one or zero catches for the first time since Week 9, but he was still able to finish second on the team in receiving yards behind fellow wideout Mack Hollins (41). Boutte has been a real boom-or-bust option this season, finding the end zone in five different contests while also having five performances in which he was limited to 30 or fewer yards. The wide receiver will look to put together a more prolific stat line in Week 16 against the Ravens.