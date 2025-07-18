Boutte, whose name was brought up in offseason trade rumors, remains with the Patriots and is slated to compete for slotting in the team's re-tooled wide receiver corps, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

In his second season with New England, Boutte broke out with 43 catches for 589 yards and three TDs across 15 regular-season games, but the offseason addition of free agents Stefon Diggs (knee) and Mack Hollins, as well as the presence of 2025 third-rounder Kyle Williams, figures to cut into Boutte's snap and target shares. Also in the mix in a crowded WR room are slot man DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, 2024 draftees Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, as well as promising UDFA Efton Chism. Of the entire group, the standing of Diggs, Douglas, Williams and Hollins appear most solid, with Boutte among the handful of WRs poised to battle for the remaining spots on the team's 53-man roster.