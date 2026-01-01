Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Sheds non-contact jersey
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boutte (concussion) is practicing Thursday without a red non-contact jersey, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.
Boutte appears on track to practice in full Thursday, but the Patriots haven't yet officially disclosed whether he's cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. In any case, Boutte looks to be trending toward a return to the field during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dolphins, but to do so he'll need to gain full clearance from the concussion protocol, including from an independent neurologist.
