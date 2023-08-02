Boutte had a strong practice Wednesday, including his first catch from QB Mac Jones in full-team drills, MassLive.com's Mark Daniels reports.

The sixth-round pick reportedly did well in 1-on-1s and then got his first action of the summer with the first-team offense. Fellow rookie Demario Douglas, also a sixth-round pick, has made more of a splash this summer, but there may be room for both to get looks on the first unit with 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton first struggling and now possibly injured. While the top two spots on the depth chart seem pretty safely in the hands of JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker, everything else appears up for grabs in New England's WR room, giving the rookies an opportunity to usurp not only Thornton but also Kendrick Bourne.

