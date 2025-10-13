Boutte caught all five of his targets for 93 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 25-19 win over the Saints.

While his target volume was modest, it was Boutte's biggest share since Week 1, and he led the Patriots in receptions and receiving yards Sunday while hauling in scores of 25 and 29 yards from Drake Maye in the first half. Boutte will take an 18-301-3 line on 23 targets this season into a Week 7 clash with the Titans, and with Maye seemingly headed for a breakout campaign, the third-year wideout's fantasy value may be on the upswing.