Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Sidelined for another practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boutte (hamstring) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
With Boutte going down as a non-participant for the second straight day, his availability for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay would appear to be in peril. Before deciding whether Boutte enters the weekend with a designation or is ruled out in advance of Sunday's contest, the Patriots will wait and see if he's able to make enough progress with his hamstring injury to practice Friday in some fashion.
