Boutte (shoulder) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Boutte was a limited participant Wednesday in the Patriots' first Week 13 practice while sporting a non-contact jersey, but he took a step back in terms of activity a day later. At this stage, the rookie out of LSU's availability for this Sunday's game against the Chargers is looking uncertain. Boutte was active for just the third time this season in this past Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Giants, logging 11 snaps on offense while finishing with one catch for eight yards on two targets.