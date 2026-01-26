Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Six yards on six targets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boutte caught one of six targets for six yards in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.
Boutte tied for the team lead in targets but made a minimal impact in a defensive battle that saw both offenses get bogged down by wind and snow in the second half. After being targeted 15 times through three playoff games, Boutte's likely to have a substantial role in Super Bowl LX against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Hauls in TD against Texans•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Four catches versus Chargers•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Active versus Chargers•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Questionable for playoff opener•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Added to injury report Thursday•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Two catches in Week 18•