Boutte caught one of six targets for six yards in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.

Boutte tied for the team lead in targets but made a minimal impact in a defensive battle that saw both offenses get bogged down by wind and snow in the second half. After being targeted 15 times through three playoff games, Boutte's likely to have a substantial role in Super Bowl LX against the Seahawks.