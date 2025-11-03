Head coach Mike Vrabel said that Boutte (hamstring) likely won't practice when the Patriots begin Week 10 prep Wednesday, and the wideout's status for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay is uncertain, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Boutte played just 18 of the Patriots' 68 snaps on offense and finished with no catches on one target before being forced out of this past Sunday's 24-23 win over the Falcons due to a hamstring injury. If Boutte is unable to practice in some capacity by Friday, he'll likely be in line to miss his first game of the season. According to Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site, Vrabel specifically noted that Kyle Williams -- who played 46 percent of snaps in Week 9 -- would get more opportunities if Boutte ends up sitting out against the Buccaneers.