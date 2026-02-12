Boutte caught 33 of 46 targets for 551 yards and six touchdowns over 14 games during the 2025 regular season.

Boutte saw a slight dip in receiving yards while reeling in 10 fewer passes in his third campaign with New England, but his six scores were double his combined total from his first two years in the league. The wide receiver became a go-to option for second-year quarterback Drake Maye on the deep ball, as his 16.7 yards per reception ranked fifth in the NFL during the regular season. Additionally, Boutte caught nine of 20 targets for a team-high 168 receiving yards, including a 32-yard touchdown, over the Patriots' four postseason contests.