Boutte (shoulder) was a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Boutte was unable to practice last week and missed the team's loss to the Chargers on Sunday. Although the report is just an estimated level of participation, it's not a good start to the week for the LSU product and his chances of suiting up Thursday against the Steelers. He'll likely need to get on the field in some capacity Tuesday to have a chance to play.