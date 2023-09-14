Boutte (hamstring) remained limited in Thursday's practice.
With DeVante Parker (knee) out for Week 1, Boutte's 43 routes were second on the team, trailing only Kendrick Bourne's 54 in a loss to the Eagles. The rookie was mainly running clear-out routes, failing to catch any of his four targets while averaging a robust 23.3 yards average depth of target. Boutte will likely head back to the bench once Parker is cleared to return.
