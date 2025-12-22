default-cbs-image
Boutte (head) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Boutte was injured in the fourth quarter. To add insult to injury, he bobbled the ball on the play, allowing the Baltimore defender to knock away what would have been a long catch as they went to the ground. Prior to the injury, Boutte caught one of three targets for 16 yards.

