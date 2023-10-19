Boutte (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Boutte presumably sustained the hamstring injury during practice, as he was not listed on New England's injury report Wednesday. He's played in just one game through six weeks in 2023, failing to haul in any of his four targets in that contest.
