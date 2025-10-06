Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Three catches Sunday
Boutte, who logged 37 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Bills, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught all three of his three targets in the contest for 43 yards.
Boutte began the regular season with a six-catch, 103-yard effort, but he was targeted just once in Week 2 and has logged three targets in each of his last three outings since then. Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs has solidified himself as the Patriots' WR1 over the past two games, a context that limits Boutte's lineup viability to deeper fantasy formats.
