Boutte was on the field for all but one of the Patriots' 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Colts, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

In the process, Boutte caught three of his six targets for 41 yards. The Patriots are on bye in Week 14, but Boutte's steady workload should give him an opportunity to carve out modest deep-league lineup utility through the upcoming fantasy stretch run.