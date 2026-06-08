Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: To attend mandatory minicamp

Boutte said Sunday that he plans to attend New England's mandatory minicamp from June 15-17 after having skipped spring voluntary workouts, Dan Roche of WBZ reports.

Boutte's standing with the Patriots for 2026 (the final year of his rookie deal) and beyond has been a point of offseason speculation after the team traded for A.J. Brown from the Eagles and inked Romeo Doubs to a four-year deal during free agency. The 24-year-old acknowledged that he tries to block out "the trade rumors or anything like that," saying "I want to be in New England for the rest of my career." Across 14 regular-season games in 2025, Boutte tallied a 33-551-6 line on 46 targets while averaging a career-best 16.7 yards per catch. With he and Brown effectively playing the same X receiver role, however, it may be difficult for Boutte to push for more than rotational reps in 2026.