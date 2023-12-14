Boutte (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Boutte was forced to miss the team's Week 14 win over the Steelers last Thursday, but his ability to take part in the Patriots' first Week 15 practice is a positive sign. The wide receiver will look to increase his activity Thursday and Friday before the Patriots decide whether he'll carry a designation into Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.
More News
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Won't play Thursday•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Increases activity level•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Still dealing with injury•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Not spotted at practice•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Sits out Thursday's practice•