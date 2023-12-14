Boutte (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Boutte was forced to miss the team's Week 14 win over the Steelers last Thursday, but his ability to take part in the Patriots' first Week 15 practice is a positive sign. The wide receiver will look to increase his activity Thursday and Friday before the Patriots decide whether he'll carry a designation into Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.