In his return from a two-game absence, Boutte was on the field for 57 of a possible 71 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Bengals, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, en route to catching both of his targets in the contest for 15 yards.

Given that he logged an 80 percent snap share Sunday, Boutte appears to be past the hamstring issue that had sidelined him, positioning him to maintain his steady role in the Patriots' WR corps going forward. QB Drake Maye's tendency to spread the ball around to different receiving targets could lead to some quiet games for Boutte, but the 25/446/5 stat line he's compiled on 33 targets through 10 games demonstrates that the 23-year-old can still provide a degree of fantasy lineup utility, especially given his TD potential.