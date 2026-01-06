Boutte caught two of his four targets for 24 yards in the Patriots' 38-10 win over the Dolphins in Sunday's regular-season finale.

In Boutte's return to action after missing one game due to a concussion, he logged a 58 percent snap share, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. That workload was actually tops among the Patriots WRs in Week 18, and looking ahead to Sunday's postseason opener against the Chargers, Boutte figures to remain a key target for QB Drake Maye, though the team's tendency to spread the ball around makes him a hit-or-miss fantasy option. On the season, the 2023 sixth-rounder caught 33 of his 46 targets for 551 yards and six TDs in 14 contests.