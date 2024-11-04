Boutte, who was on the field for 66 of a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Titans, caught two of six targets for 18 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Boutte once again led the Patriots' wideouts in snaps Sunday, but he wasn't able to parlay that into significant production. As long as the 2023 sixth-rounder sees steady playing time with Drake Maye at QB, Boutte will have a chance to make an impact. He'll still be a risky fantasy option in Week 10 against the Bears.