Boutte was on the field for 45 of a possible 51 snaps on offense in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Cardinals, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Boutte, who once again led the Patriots wide receivers in snaps, finished Sunday's contest with two catches on a team-high five targets for 19 yards. The 2023 sixth-rounder's steady rate of playing time should give him a chance to produce down the stretch, but at his current pace, Boutte is only a fantasy option in deeper formats.