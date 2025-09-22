Boutte was on the field for 56 of a possible 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Steelers, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, en route to catching two of his three targets for 28 yards.

While Boutte led Patriots WRs in snaps Week 3 for the second straight game, his target volume was modest, as QB Drake Maye spread the ball around Sunday. After opening the season with a six-catch, 103-yard effort, Boutte's recent output makes him a hit-or-miss fantasy option ahead of this weekend's game against the Panthers.