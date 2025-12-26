Boutte (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The same applies to Mack Hollins (abdomen), and in the duo's looming absence, look for Stefon Diggs to lead the Patriots' Week 17 WR corps, with Kyle Williams and DeMario Douglas (hamstring, questionable) -- if available -- in line to see added opportunities. Also in mix will be Efton Chism, while John Jiles, Brandon Smith and Jeremiah Webb are candidates to be elevated from the team's practice squad ahead of Sunday's contest.