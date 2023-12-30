Boutte has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills due to an illness, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

With Boutte unavailable, DeVante Parker, Demario Douglas, Jalen Reagor and Tyquan Thornton are in line to handle the Patriots' WR duties Sunday. Boutte's next chance to see game action will arrive in the team's season finale next weekend against the Jets.