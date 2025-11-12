Boutte (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Jets.

Boutte, who was inactive this past Sunday against the Falcons, will target a potential return to action Nov. 23 against the Bengals. In his continued absence, Mack Hollins (who logged 48 snaps and six catches for 106 yards on 10 targets versus Atlanta) and Stefon Diggs (36 snaps, five catches for 46 yards and a TD on eight targets against the Falcons) should once again see added opportunities Thursday, with Kyle Williams (34 snaps, one catch on two targets for a 72-yard TD in Week 10) and DeMario Douglas (13 snaps, two catches for 34 yards Sunday) also candidates to factor in.