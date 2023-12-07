Boutte (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Steelers.

Boutte will miss his 10th game of the season with a shoulder injury. He was able to get in a limited session Tuesday, but it wasn't enough for him to suit up for Thursday's game. Fellow wideout Demario Douglas (concussion) has also been ruled out for Week 14 while DeVante Parker (knee) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) are both listed as questionable.