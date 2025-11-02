Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boutte (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Boutte, who didn't catch his only target prior to his departure from the contest, will target a potential return to action next Sunday against the Buccaneers. In his absence versus Atlanta, Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins are on hand to lead New England's Week 9 WR corps.
