Patriots' Keion Crossen: Absent with back spasms

Crossen missed Sunday's practice session due to back spasms, Jeff Howe of The Athletic Boston reports.

Crossen has been working as a depth corner for New England after being selected by the team in the seventh round of April's draft. Barring his back spasms become a recurring issue, he'll be expected to return to the practice field in the near future.

