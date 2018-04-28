Patriots' Keion Crossen: Heading for New England

The Patriots selected Crossen in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 243rd overall.

A small school product out of Western Carolina, Crossen is a long shot to break camp with the Patriots. He checks in at just 5-foot-9 and 178 pounds, but according to USA Today he did run a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day and added a 39.5-inch vertical. That speed and athleticism made him a worthy late-round target in New England.