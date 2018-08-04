Crossen (back) was reverted to the Patriots' injured reserve Saturday per the NFL Media official transaction log.

Crossen exited Sunday's practice with back spasms and has been sidelined since. The seventh round pick in April's draft was looking to earn a spot as a depth corner and special teams contributor on the Patriots' final roster, but will now be sidelined for the season unless he and the team can reach an injury settlement.

More News
Our Latest Stories