White (elbow) practiced in full Wednesday.

White suffered an elbow injury during a Week 5 clash against Buffalo and didn't play this past Sunday versus New Orleans. However, the third-year linebacker's ability to log a full practice session Wednesday suggests that he's on track to return to action Sunday in Tennessee. White has been used in a rotational role when healthy, logging less than a 50 percent snap share in three of the four games in which he's seen action.