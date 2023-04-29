The Patriots selected White in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 46th overall.

White is a throwback defensive end at a hulking 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, with his play sometimes reminiscent of a player like former Jets standout Shaun Ellis. Like Ellis, White can pose a double-digit sack threat as a 4-3 end on the strong side, and he's hefty enough to play base functions as a 3-4 end. The Patriots are obsessed with making their defensive personnel as ambiguous as possible pre-snap, and White is one of their most disruptive and versatile tools yet. The former Georgia Tech/Old Dominion standout logged a 34-inch vertical an 117-inch broad jump at the combine, both which grade at a standout level even for players 40 pounds lighter than White.