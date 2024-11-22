White (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

White has been nursing a knee injury since the Patriots' Week 11 loss to the Rams that held him to limited participation in practice throughout the week. However, he still has a chance to play in Sunday's divisional matchup. If White's knee injury is too much to overcome, expect Daniel Ekuale to see increased work with the Patriots' first-team defensive line.