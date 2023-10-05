Linebackers Coach Jerod Mayo said Thursday that White is "going to play more" in light of Matthew Judon's (biceps) recent injury, Mike Dussault of the Patriot's official site reports.

White has played a relatively limited role for New England since the team selected him in the second round of this year's draft, but with the four-time Pro Bowler Judon expected to be out for multiple months, that may change soon. He has enough athleticism to be a standout player right out of the gate, but time will tell if he can settle into a groove at the NFL level.