White registered five tackles (three solo), including one sack, in Sunday's Week 12 loss to the Giants.

The rookie enjoyed arguably his best game in the NFL thus far, picking up his first sack as a pro and tallying a season-high five stops. The 24-year-old has worked in a rotational role throughout the campaign, and his 54 percent defensive snap count Sunday was his second-highest of the season. White has flashed solid potential as a rookie and could see more opportunities down the stretch as the Patriots wrap up a disappointing campaign.