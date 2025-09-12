White (illness) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

White missed the Patriots' first two practices this week due to an illness, making it no surprise that he's unavailable to face the Dolphins on Sunday. The Georgia Tech product contributed on defense and special teams in Week 1, recording two total tackles while playing 37 total snaps (28 on defense and nine on special teams). Jack Gibbens and Anfernee Jennings will likely see increased defensive work as rotational inside linebackers while White is sidelined in Week 2.