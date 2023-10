White (concussion) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against Miami, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

White missed New England's Week 7 win over Buffalo with a concussion, and he was able to log limited practice sessions both Thursday and Friday after recording a DNP on Wednesday. If the 24-year-old has to miss his second consecutive game, Sam Roberts will likely see an increase in snaps as a rotational defensive lineman.