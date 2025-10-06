White (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday night's contest against the Bills, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

White suffered an apparent elbow injury in the second half of the game, placing some doubt on his ability to return to action. The 26-year-old recorded one tackle before his departure, and in his absence, Elijah Ponder and Anfernee Jennings stand to see an increase in workload at outside linebacker.