White (elbow) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

The third-year pro from Georgia Tech didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday after sustaining an elbow injury in the Week 5 win over the Bills, so it's no surprise that he'll be out for Sunday's matchup. White has played 107 defensive snaps across four contests this season, recording five total tackles. In his stead, Elijah Ponder is likely to serve as New England's top reserve outside linebacker.